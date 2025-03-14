BigTech goes big on nuclear

Big Tech has thrown its weight behind nuclear power, with industry giants including Amazon, Google, and Meta signing a pledge to support tripling global nuclear capacity by 2050.

This marks the first time major companies outside the nuclear sector have united to call for a large-scale expansion of atomic energy to meet surging global power demand.

The pledge, launched at CERAWeek (a huge US energy conference) and facilitated by the World Nuclear Association, has also been signed by Dow, Occidental, Allseas, OSGE and IHI.

More firms across industries like aviation, chemicals, maritime and oil & gas are expected to follow suit in the coming months.

The signatories are making it clear that they see nuclear as essential for their future.

With energy resilience and security now key concerns, these companies are not only backing nuclear’s role in decarbonisation but are also calling for equal access to finance for nuclear projects.

Nuclear’s ability to provide continuous, low-carbon power makes it particularly attractive to tech companies, which rely on vast amounts of electricity to run data centres and AI infrastructure.

The pledge also highlights nuclear’s potential beyond grid electricity, with applications in industrial process heat, electrification, and synergy with oil and gas operations.

At CERAWeek, executives from these companies met with policymakers and nuclear industry leaders to discuss how nuclear energy fits into their long-term strategies.

The move signals growing demand for innovation and investment in nuclear power as industries look for reliable, clean energy to fuel their expansion.