Muir Mhòr wind farm gives students £30k scholarship boost

A pioneering Scottish floating offshore wind project is investing in the next generation of renewable energy experts by awarding scholarships to two students at the University of Strathclyde.

Muir Mhòr Offshore Wind Farm has granted £10,000 in scholarships to Filoteea Moldovan and Shahim Asad, who are both pursuing Masters degrees aligned with Scotland’s offshore wind sector.

The support is part of a wider £30,000 partnership between Muir Mhòr and the university, with four more students to be supported over the next two years.

Filoteea is studying Sustainability and Environmental Studies, while Shahim is completing an MSc in Offshore Wind Energy. Both have expressed ambitions to help shape Scotland’s clean energy future and tackle climate change through wind energy.

Muir Mhòr, one of the world’s first commercial-scale floating offshore wind farms, is planned for development 63km off the coast of Peterhead. Once operational, it is expected to power up to 1.2 million homes annually.

David Hinshelwood, project director for Muir Mhòr, said the partnership with Strathclyde University reflects the project’s commitment to building a skilled, local green energy workforce.

Subject to approvals, the wind farm could be operational by the early 2030s, generating up to 1GW of clean energy.