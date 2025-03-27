Tyre makers show no evidence they’re fighting deforestation

The world’s biggest tyre companies are failing to prove their supply chains are free from deforestation, putting both their businesses and the planet at risk.

A damning new report from international conservation charity ZSL, reveals of the 12 largest tyre manufacturers, only Michelin has provided verified evidence that parts of its natural rubber supply chain avoid deforestation. However, this accounts for just 9% of its total supply—leaving the vast majority unverified.

The remaining eleven companies—including Bridgestone, Pirelli, and Goodyear—have not reported evidence that their supply chains are deforestation-free, despite increasing pressure from incoming EU regulations and the growing risks posed by climate change.

Natural rubber production is a leading cause of deforestation, destroying forests that are critical in regulating the climate. Despite this, ZSL’s latest SPOTT assessment paints a troubling picture of the industry’s lack of action:

0 out of 24 companies disclose the names and locations of their industrial plantation suppliers.

Sam Ginger, Sustainable Business Specialist at ZSL and lead author of the report, said: “No sustainability target is achievable without traceability; if you can’t map it, you can’t manage it.”

“We rely on tyres every day – from food lorries helping put meals on family dinner tables, to ambulances rushing people to life-saving medical attention. But we also rely on the world’s forests for clean air to breathe and a healthy climate that supports life as we know it – yet the natural rubber sector is putting our planet’s ‘lungs’ at risk.”

ZSL’s SPOTT team are calling for natural rubber companies to urgently publicly disclose supply chain information, monitor deforestation and verify sustainability claims to drive the industry towards a more resilient future – and encourage buyers, investors and policymakers to push for this change.

Legislation has set targets

In 2021, world leaders from over 140 countries committed to halting and reversing deforestation by 2030 through the Glasgow Leaders’ Declaration on Forests and Land Use. To enforce these goals, the European Union is introducing the EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR), requiring companies importing natural rubber into the EU to prove it does not come from land deforested after 2020.

Yet, despite these looming deadlines, the majority of tyre manufacturers remain unprepared. Sam warns that this lack of action puts companies at serious risk:

“Sustainability isn’t just about compliance. Consumers, investors and buyers are demanding real action. Companies that fail to adapt won’t just lose access to key markets—they’ll lose business to competitors who take sustainability seriously.”

Climate risk

The industry is already vulnerable to climate change. In 2024, extreme weather—such as record-breaking heat and devastating floods in China and Thailand, the world’s biggest rubber producers—significantly reduced yields, pushing rubber prices to a 13-year high.

Despite these warnings, most tyre manufacturers still lack even basic deforestation monitoring.

This failure creates a vicious cycle: climate-driven supply shortages increase rubber prices, encouraging further deforestation, which worsens the climate crisis.

ZSL is calling for urgent transparency and action from tyre companies, suppliers, and policymakers.

Without proper supply chain monitoring and real commitment to deforestation-free rubber, the industry will continue putting itself—and the planet—at risk.

ELN has contacted the British Tyre Manufacturers Association for a response.