£19.5m awarded to boost heat networks

More than 8,000 residents, hospitals and universities across England and Wales will see better heating thanks to a record-breaking £19.5 million funding boost.

The latest round of the Heat Network Efficiency Scheme (HNES) is tackling high energy costs, frequent outages and poor efficiency in 63 heat networks.

From social housing estates to NHS hospitals, funding will help fix faulty boilers, upgrade outdated pipes and install smarter heating controls.

Major local authority projects include Wolverhampton’s Heath Town estate, receiving £8 million to improve heating for 1,000 residents and Portsmouth City Council, which is getting £4.5 million to overhaul the Charles Dickens heat network.

Housing associations are also cashing in. Notting Hill Genesis is using over £534,000 to fix persistent heating problems at Baths Court, while Solihull Community Housing will receive £1.6 million to upgrade networks serving eight high-rise buildings.

Private sector projects are seeing a boost too. Rendall & Rittner’s Fulham Reach heat network, supplying 648 homes, is set for a £175,600 overhaul.

Meanwhile, Manchester’s Chips and Lakeshore buildings will benefit from over £1 million in efficiency upgrades.

“Round 7 marks the largest funding package awarded since the introduction of the scheme in 2023,” said Louise Singleton, HNES Programme Manager at Gemserv. “We are beginning to see the fruits of optimisation studies funded in earlier rounds, as applicants return to help implement their study’s recommendations.”

With funding already benefiting 51,000 residents and expected to save 200,000 tonnes of carbon over 40 years, HNES is proving its worth.

More funding rounds are expected, bringing hope for even more improvements in 2025.