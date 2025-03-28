Login
Software firm cuts carbon footprint by 30 tonnes

Installing 330 rooftop solar panels has cut emissions and bills by five figures
28/03/2025 2:22 PM
A software firm in Nottinghamshire has cut a staggering 30 tonnes of CO2 from its footprint by installing solar panels.

Ideagen has installed a 150kW solar PV system with 330 solar panels which has already generated 18MWh of green energy since going live last summer.

The system is expected to generate a significant five-figure annual saving on electricity bills.

Emma Hayes, Chief Strategy Officer at Ideagen, said: “As part of our ESG strategy, we’re focused on reducing scope 2 emissions related to purchased electricity. This investment in solar energy demonstrates our commitment to sustainability and reducing our environmental impact.”

Geo Green Power, a local firm, installed the system and James Cunningham the Managing Director added: “The average payback period for commercial solar installations is now around five years. While prices have stabilised, advances in efficiency mean solar is still an incredibly smart investment.”

