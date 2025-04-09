Making sense of renewable energy procurement for businesses

As energy costs remain high and sustainability becomes an increasing priority, British Gas has published a blog to help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) make sense of renewable energy procurement. The blog outlines the current energy market context, procurement options, and why a green energy contract could benefit your business.

While renewable power accounted for a record 43% of the UK’s electricity mix in 2024, businesses are still facing elevated energy bills—largely due to non-commodity costs and the continued influence of gas prices on the electricity market. The British Gas blog explains how electricity prices are set and why costs remain volatile, even with more renewable supply available.

Crucially, the piece highlights how renewable energy is not just an ethical decision but a strategic business move. Consumer demand for eco-friendly practices is rising, and green credentials can offer a competitive edge. The article also provides a simple breakdown of the renewable electricity procurement hierarchy—from basic green tariffs to deeper commitments like power purchase agreements (PPAs).

For those unsure where to start, British Gas outlines what to look for in a supplier, including the share of renewable electricity in their standard fuel mix and whether their supply is backed by Renewable Energy Guarantees of Origin (REGOs). The blog also notes that British Gas is the second-largest buyer of renewable energy under PPAs in the UK and that its electricity supply is verified 100% renewable by the Carbon Trust.

To read the full article and explore your renewable energy options, visit British Gas: How businesses can navigate renewable energy procurement.