First-hand experience key to EV adoption

Lack of first-hand experience and misinformation, remain significant barriers to electric vehicle (EV) adoption across the UK.

According to the findings from Motorpoint, petrol and diesel drivers are nearly three times more likely than EV owners to say they don’t know enough about battery-powered cars.

“It’s clear that EV education in the UK needs improving,” said Mike Vousden, EV expert at Motorpoint. “For drivers to embrace EV ownership, the government and industry bodies need to help the public understand what it’s actually like to move away from traditional combustion engines. With clear and trusted information readily available, more car buyers might be open to considering electric for their next car.”

Misconceptions

The study tackles three major misconceptions about EVs.

Firstly, the belief that EVs are unsuitable for everyday lifestyles: 71% of fuel-car drivers expressed this concern, despite the average weekly mileage being well within EV range limits.

Secondly, the cost myth: while upfront prices remain a concern, used EVs now often match or undercut fossil-fuel alternatives.

Lastly, battery durability remains misunderstood. While non-EV drivers worry about longevity, current EV owners are three times more confident in battery reliability.

With EV misinformation still widespread, first-hand experience is proving vital in shifting public perception and supporting the transition to cleaner transport.