Findland’s Neste starts SAF production

Findland’s oil and gas giant Neste, has begun producing sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) at its renewable products refinery in Rotterdam, marking a major step forward in efforts to reduce emissions in the aviation sector.

The site has been modified to produce up to 500,000 tonnes of SAF per year, boosting Neste’s global annual production capacity to 1.5 million tonnes (around 1.875 billion litres).

The milestone supports EU-wide climate goals, particularly the ReFuelEU Aviation Regulation, which mandates increased SAF use.

Heikki Malinen, President and CEO of Neste said: “It is clear that we need to continue making progress in mitigating climate change and addressing aviation’s climate impact. Neste is fully committed to supporting its customers in the aviation industry to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions and this milestone underlines that commitment.”

Neste’s SAF is made from 100% renewable waste and residue raw materials, helping airlines cut lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions by up to 80% compared to fossil jet fuel.

The Rotterdam refinery is now a key part of Neste’s broader strategy to scale up renewable fuel production.

A major expansion project is already underway at the site, which will more than double annual renewable product output to 2.7 million tonnes by 2027.

This will make it the world’s largest facility for producing renewable diesel and SAF.

Once complete, Neste’s global renewable fuels production capacity will rise to 6.8 million tonnes, with annual SAF capability reaching 2.2 million tonnes. Neste, which is part owned by the Finnish state, also operates SAF production facilities in Singapore and Porvoo, Finland.