Alternative clean heat solutions could unlock 10GW of flexibility

A new report from BEAMA, the trade association representing electrical product manufacturers, reveals that alternative clean heat technologies could unlock up to 10GW of flexibility by 2030.

This is more than double the 4GW forecast by the National Grid ESO’s Clean Power 2030 pathway and BEAMA says it’s essential for meeting the Climate Change Committee’s 7th carbon budget.

Thermal energy storage systems will need to provide at least 9.3GW of flexibility to reach decarbonisation goals.

Unlocking this potential would bring significant real-world benefits for consumers, helping to reduce energy costs, accelerate the decarbonisation process and boost economic growth.

Increased flexibility in the energy grid allows the UK to maximise its existing infrastructure, reducing the need for costly and time-consuming new network construction.

This aligns with the UK Government’s Clean Power 2030 and Economic Growth missions.

The report also points out that current government policies overlook the full potential of alternative clean heat solutions, such as thermal storage technologies.

These systems are critical to decarbonising UK heating, addressing fuel poverty—which affects 6.1 million households—and driving economic growth.

Heat pumps not enough

While heat pumps are often discussed as a key solution for decarbonising heating, BEAMA’s analysis emphasizes that the future of domestic heating requires a broad range of technologies.

Approximately 20% of UK homes are unable to accommodate heat pumps and a one-size-fits-all approach will not work.

The Clean Power 2030 plan must include other solutions, such as air-to-air heat pumps, hot water heat pumps, smart heat batteries and modern storage heating systems, to ensure all homes have access to suitable low-carbon heating options.

Kelly Butler, Strategy Director at BEAMA, explained: “Consumers need a clearer view of the suite of technologies that can provide flexible electric heat and hot water systems.”

Yselkla Farmer, CEO of BEAMA, added: “The opportunity from flexible thermal storage is being underestimated and dramatically underutilised.”

The government’s current policies, Butler and Farmer argue, must be more inclusive to ensure all households have access to a variety of solutions that meet their specific needs.