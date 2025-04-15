Environment Agency proposes new ‘polluter pays’ levy for water companies

The Environment Agency (EA) is proposing a new levy on certain water discharge activities carried out by water companies.

The “polluter pays” levy is designed to fully recover the costs of the EA’s enforcement activities relating to the water sector.

The EA issues permits for water discharge activities to manage the environmental risk of certain activities, which outline where and how the activities can take place, including strict operational standards and limits for polluting or harmful substances.

It suggests the new proposal is aimed at stopping illegal activity from occurring or continuing, putting right environment harm or damage, bringing illegal activity under regulatory control and punishing offenders and deterring them from offending in the future.

Water Minister Emma Hardy said: “We promised that polluters would pay for the damage they cause to our waterways. “That’s why we’re making sure water companies – not regulators – bear the cost of enforcement action taken in response to their failings. “Through the Water (Special Measures) Act water bosses could face imprisonment for lawbreaking and regulators now have new powers to ban undeserved bonuses and bring automatic and severe penalties against polluters. “Today’s consultation takes us closer to shaping a water sector that delivers real and lasting improvements for customers and the environment as part of our Plan for Change.”

The EA is seeking views on its proposals until 26th May 2025, with the new charging scheme to be finalised and implemented this summer.