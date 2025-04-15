Government invests £38m to deliver green buses across England

The UK Government has announced an investment of nearly £38 million to roll out zero emission buses across communities in England.

The funding, which has been allocated to 12 local authorities, will support the delivery of around 319 new green buses by spring 2027.

The winners include Nottinghamshire County Council which will benefit from £2.6 million, Hull Council which has been allocated £3.9 million and nearly £20 million for the West of England Combined Authority.

It comes as the government announced changes to the Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) Mandate, which allows hybrid vehicles to be sold until 2035.

Local Transport Minister Simon Lightwood said: “This funding will not only make bus travel cleaner, greener and more comfortable, but it will deliver on our Plan for Change, creating jobs, supporting local economies and accelerating our journey towards a zero emission future.

“By backing local councils and UKmanufacturers, we are putting the power in the hands of communities, while helping to deliver on our vision of a sustainable, green transport network.

“From Hull to Hove, there’s an electrifying future on the way for our buses.”