UK holds first meeting of new AI Energy Council

Industry heavyweights from across the energy and technology sectors met for the first meeting of the AI Energy Council in Westminster earlier this month.

The inaugural round of discussions – which included energy representatives such as EDF, NESO, Ofgem, National Grid and Scottish Power and tech firms such as ARM, Amazon, Google and Microsoft – centred on how the UK can drive forward its AI and power goals.

Science, Innovation and Technology Secretary Peter Kyle and Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary Ed Miliband led the discussions, reflecting on the desire to benefit from the AI revolution and highlighting how AI can serve the energy system along with making the UK’s energy grid fit for the age of AI.

The Council agreed on five areas of focus for the coming year, including ensuring the UK’s energy system is ready to support the country’s AI and computer infrastructure, promoting sustainability and the use of renewable energy solutions.

They will also focus on promoting the “safe and secure” adoption of AI across the energy system whilst also advising on how AI can be adopted to support the transition to net zero.

Mr Miliband said: “We are making the UK a clean energy superpower, building the homegrown energy this country needs to protect consumers and businesses and drive economic growth, as part of our Plan for Change.

“AI can play an important role in building a new era of clean electricity for our country and as we unlock AI’s potential, this Council will help secure a sustainable scale up to benefit businesses and communities across the UK.”