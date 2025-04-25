Battery boost for Scotland with new storage site

Energy storage developer Apatura has secured planning consent for a new 40MW battery energy storage system (BESS) near Glasgow, marking a significant milestone in Scotland’s transition to a more flexible energy future.

Located in Eaglesham, East Renfrewshire, the eight-acre site will host a 40MW/80MWh grid-scale storage facility.

The BESS will store renewable energy during periods of low demand and release it when needed, helping stabilise the grid and reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

The project is Apatura’s eighth planning approval in just 16 months, bringing its total consented portfolio to 1.5GW.

Andrew Philpott, Chief Development Officer at Apatura, said: “We welcome East Renfrewshire Council’s decision to approve this essential energy storage project. With no objections from the Council, it reflects strong local and national support for sustainable infrastructure.”

The Glasgow Road BESS supports Scotland’s net zero targets under the Climate Change Act 2008 and will contribute to the Scottish Government’s goal of delivering a net zero energy system by 2045.

It will also support the ambitions of NESO’s 2030 Clean Power Pathway.

The development – which includes native species planting to boost biodiversity – will operate for 40 years and be returned to its original state post-decommissioning.