Army bases at the double for £7m carbon reduction boost

VIVO Defence Services, backed by EQUANS, has helped two UK military bases secure £7 million in public funding to slash emissions.

The cash, from the Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme, will support green upgrades at MOD Donnington in Shropshire and Bovington Camp in Dorset.

At Donnington, nine buildings will get new low-carbon heating and insulation. Bovington’s leisure and rehab centre is also set for a low-energy revamp.

Sean O’Gorman, DE&S Infrastructure Services Deputy Head, said: “MOD Donnington is one of our largest emitters of carbon and we are delighted to have received a PSDS grant to accelerate the drive to net zero for this facility as part of our wider programme of decarbonisation.”

Lt Col Jamie Walkworth, Head of Sustainability, Efficiency and Exploitation in Army Basing and Infrastructure, added: “This is a fundamental part of our infrastructure for operational/deployed servicemen and women and removing the emitted carbon will enhance the facility significantly and set conditions for us applying this technology more widely.”

Once complete, the projects are expected to cut 1,700 tonnes of carbon a year – helping the MOD march toward its net zero goals. Work is due to wrap up by March 2028.