80% of asset managers fail to turn sustainability plans into action

Only one in five asset managers are successfully implementing sustainability strategies despite nearly all feeling confident navigating environmental regulations, according to a new global report by Mace.

The State of Sustainable Assets report, based on a survey of more than 4,000 building portfolio and asset managers across the UK, USA, UAE and Hong Kong, reveals a significant gap between planning and practice in sustainability. While 97% of respondents feel equipped to handle regulations, 80% have not translated their strategies into sustainable outcomes.

The survey, conducted by Censuswide, covered 14 key sectors including energy, infrastructure, engineering, manufacturing and tech. It found that finance is now the primary motivator for creating sustainable assets, cited by 54% of respondents, followed by investor mandates (19%) and regulatory compliance (15%).

UK asset managers ranked finance even higher, with 65% citing it as the top driver. Investment in data and AI (36%) is seen as the most important area to accelerate sustainability, ahead of reporting frameworks (22%), decarbonisation technologies (21%) and green skills (18%).

Local Authorities emerged as leaders, with 32% in the implementation phase of their sustainability plans—more than double the rate of sectors like architecture and engineering.

James Low, Global Head of Responsible Business at Mace Group, said: “The strategies are in place, the awareness is there. Now is the time for delivery. Asset managers must link digital tools and green skills to turn intent into real progress.”

The report calls for global frameworks to unify reporting and recommends asset managers take a more proactive role in driving measurable outcomes and building a greener built environment.