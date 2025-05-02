Biomass billions under fire? Public money use questioned

A new report by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) warns that the UK government’s oversight of biomass sustainability is inadequate and risks taxpayers’ money.

The PAC found that current certification schemes rely too heavily on self-reporting and third-party verification, raising concerns that biomass generators are effectively marking their own homework.

Since 2022, the government has provided £22 billion in support for biomass, including £6.5 billion to Drax, its largest single recipient.

Biomass is considered low-carbon if sustainably sourced and with carbon capture and storage (BECCS), it forms a key pillar of the UK’s net zero strategy.

However, delays to BECCS deployment and growing concerns about biomass’ true environmental impact have prompted calls for contingency planning.

The PAC recommends that the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) create backup plans if BECCS proves unviable, ensuring the UK can still meet carbon removal targets.

It also calls for Drax to supply Parliament with the full KPMG review into its Canadian supply chain.

The report highlights that while a new support package for Drax could save households around £6 a year, it raises questions over value for money, with Drax receiving a higher price than other renewable generators and facing limited competition.

Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown MP, Chair of the PAC, said: “Billions have been spent with little scrutiny. It is long past time to fully assess what taxpayers are getting. Biomass sustainability must be rigorously verified if it is to play a role in net zero.”

The PAC stresses that current carbon accounting rules, which allocate emissions to countries of origin rather than where biomass is burned, must also be re-examined to restore public confidence.