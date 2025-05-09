Windfarm teams up with Big Issue to offer green jobs to homeless and disadvantaged

A pioneering partnership aims to get people facing barriers to work into jobs on a major new onshore wind project in south Wales.

Bute Energy and Big Issue Recruit have teamed up to offer targeted employment support for disadvantaged candidates in Caerphilly and Rhondda Cynon Taf.

Their goal? To help people shut out of the job market – including those affected by homelessness or mental health issues – find work on the Twyn Hywel Energy Park, which begins construction in 2026.

A dedicated job coach from Big Issue Recruit will work intensively with around 50 local people during a six-month pilot, helping them get ‘work ready’ through training, mentoring and support.

The aim is to prepare candidates for roles with contractors and suppliers working on the wind farm, and continue supporting them once in post.

Catherine Parsons, Managing Director of Big Issue Recruit, said: “ Big Issue Recruit aims to support people into sustainable jobs – a goal shared by candidates and our employer partners, like Bute Energy, who want to get local people from all walks of life embarking on long-term careers at their energy parks.

Catryn Newton, Director of Communications and Community Investment at Bute Energy, added: “We’re proud to have partnered with Big Issue Recruit. They’ve shown employers that it’s possible to support a more inclusive, upskilled workforce by creating pathways to sustainable careers. We’re delighted to take up the challenge and contribute to their mission.

“It’s our mission to leave a positive, enduring legacy for the communities hosting our energy parks. We’re doing that by working with local people to understand how and where our investment should be targeted to maximise its benefit for local people.”

Twyn Hywel will be the first onshore wind project consented and built under the new Labour Government, after receiving the green light from the Welsh Government in November.

With 14 turbines generating 92.4MW, it will power 81,000 homes – or offset all the cars in Caerphilly County Borough.

The project is also backed by a £30 million community benefit fund. Bute Energy has committed £693,000 annually over the wind farm’s 40-year life, with local groups deciding how the money is spent.

Big Issue Recruit, a social enterprise, specialises in helping people overcome entrenched employment barriers – including poor mental health, addiction or digital exclusion – and move into sustainable work.