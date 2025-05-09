Young left behind on net zero housing

A major new report warns that London’s drive to cut carbon through home retrofits is failing the very communities who need it most – especially young people locked out of warm, healthy homes.

Produced by The Young Foundation for the London Sustainable Development Commission, the report exposes how retrofit schemes are moving far too slowly and risk deepening inequality unless action is taken now.

With housing responsible for 32% of London’s emissions, nearly 53% of homes must be upgraded by 2030.

But retrofits are happening at just 10% of the pace needed.

Young people – especially renters, low-income households and those from ethnic minority backgrounds – are some of the worst hit by poor housing and rising energy bills, yet are least likely to benefit from retrofit schemes.

The report highlights major barriers, from cost and poor information to a deep lack of trust in the system.

Despite this, young Londoners are eager to act. The research finds strong appetite for change, with 89% of Londoners backing climate action. But the complexity of current schemes, lack of support and one-size-fits-all programmes are leaving many behind.

Mete Coban, London’s Deputy Mayor for Environment and Energy, commented: “Tackling the climate emergency must go hand in hand with tackling inequality. Retrofitting our homes not only cuts carbon emissions but also helps Londoners reduce their bills, which is more important than ever given the rising cost of living. This report is a timely reminder that we must listen to and work with communities across the capital to build a fairer, greener London for everyone.”

Key recommendations include longer-term, flexible funding to reach underrepresented communities, early involvement of residents in shaping retrofit plans, and clearer communication from trusted sources.

Training for retrofit workers should also cover cultural awareness and communication skills to build trust and improve experience.