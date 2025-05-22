Air pollution isn’t hitting everyone equally…

Labour is being urged to tackle the UK’s toxic air crisis head-on, as a new campaign demands urgent action to protect people of colour and low-income families who are hit hardest by pollution.

Enact Equality, a leading campaign group, sent an open letter to the Prime Minister this week calling for environmental justice.

Backed by almost 40 MPs and Peers, the letter demands bold policy changes to address the health and racial inequalities driven by air pollution.

CEO L’myah Sherae is calling for a Downing Street meeting to ensure government policy reflects the lived experiences of those most at risk.

“People of colour and low-income communities are paying the highest price for toxic air – with their health, their futures, and their lives,” she said. “This is no longer just an environmental issue. It’s a matter of justice. The Government must act, and we are ready to work with them to drive that change.”

The intervention follows record turnout at a recent parliamentary event and a petition signed by hundreds from racially diverse communities. National polling commissioned by Enact Equality found:

72% want more investment in clean transport

66% back better access to nature and green spaces

66% want support to upgrade older vehicles

59% demand tougher air quality laws

Enact says there is a discrepancy between those who live in better areas with less pollution and those who are impoverished and overtly affected. It says this is a hidden justice crisis in our cities and towns, disproportionately harming the health and life chances of people already facing structural inequalities.

Enact Equality says its Clean Air campaign aims to put those communities front and centre in the debate – and pressure government to deliver solutions that reflect the true scale of the problem.