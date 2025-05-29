Latest Jobs – Strategic Account Manager – NHS Contract

Description

Sustainable Energy First is a leading sustainable energy and utilities specialist. As a certified B Corporation with a strong commitment to sustainability, we are focused on reducing the carbon footprint of our clients, which account for 3.5% of UK business power consumption. In effect, we have aligned our own sustainability ambitions with those of our clients and prospects. Eradicating 327,000 tonnes CO2e by 2028 is our goal – the equivalent of taking 73,000 cars off the road.

Responsibilities

We are looking for a motivated and driven Strategic Account Manager who has managed accounts within the public sector/NHS to join our growing company and be a key driver in Sustainable Energy First reaching its goals. You’ll be partnering our clients, overseeing the strategic client relationship and taking ownership of the Client experience. An expert at building, developing and retaining long term key Client relationships, you’ll be expected to communicate & demonstrate Sustainable Energy First’s values as a Consultancy whilst having the gravitas to build trust professionally and credibly at the highest level, achieving a mutually beneficial outcome for both parties. You will be the main point of contact for an assigned client list, acquiring a thorough understanding of the clients’ needs and requirements and you will propose commercially beneficial solutions that meet the clients’ business objectives and changing utility and energy demands through contract renewals, up and cross selling. This is a part service delivery and part sales role.

Role and Responsibilities

Responsible for ensuring Sustainable Energy First delivers an outstanding customer experience overall

Main point of contact for an assigned client list, acquiring a thorough understanding of the Client’s needs and requirements

Proposing commercially beneficial solutions that meet the client’s business objectives and changing utility and energy demands through contract renewals, up and cross selling.

Ensuring the correct Sustainable Energy First products and services are delivered to customers in a timely manner and with the first-class service Sustainable Energy First is proud of

Expand the relationships with existing customers engaging through all possible forms of contact, from meetings to weekly calls

Serve as the link of communication between key customers and internal teams

Resolve any issues and problems faced by Clients by ensuring the correct teams manage it through to resolution

Play an integral part in generating new sales that will turn into long-lasting relationships

Drive product development and innovation

Qualifications

Strong motivation and drive to contribute to company goals

Experience of account management in the public sector ideally within the NHS

Expertise in managing strategic client relationships

Experience in the energy industry

Ability to oversee and enhance the overall client experience

Proven track record in building, developing, and retaining long-term key client relationships

Strong communication skills to clearly convey Sustainable Energy First’s values as a consultancy

Ability to demonstrate professionalism and credibility in building trust with senior clients

Capability to achieve mutually beneficial outcomes for both the company and clients

Strong interpersonal skills and a collaborative mindset

Results-oriented with a focus on driving success for both clients and the company

A full, driving licence is required and national travel is part of the role

Job Benefits

💰 Competitive salary plus generous commission structure

🏖 Starting at 25 days holiday plus bank holidays

🚗Car allowance

🏠 Hybrid working

👍 Flexi working

⭐ Career development opportunities

🎂 Birthday Day off

🛍 Benefits platform – gym membership, retail discounts and many more

Inclusion and Belonging

We believe that diversity is more than a commitment, it’s at the heart 🤎 of who we are. We aim to create an environment where everyone feels respected, valued, and empowered to bring their whole selves to work.

We celebrate different perspectives, backgrounds, and experiences because we know they make us stronger, bolder and more imaginative, which link to our core values. By fostering a culture of belonging, we aim to provide a workplace where every voice is heard, and every individual can thrive.

Our culture has been set up to bring the best out of our people. If we sound like the kind of business where you’re ready to take the next step, then we look forward to hearing from you!

Contacts

To apply for the position, send your CV to [email protected]