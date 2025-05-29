Pacific leaders urge Albanese to reject gas project that “threatens our survival”

Pacific Island leaders have urged Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to reject as massive gas project.

The leaders claim, Woodside Energy’s proposed extension of the North West Shelf gas project, would undermine Australia’s bid to co-host COP31 and threaten the survival of their nations.

The extension would allow operations at one of Australia’s oldest LNG facilities, located in the culturally significant Murujuga landscape, to continue until 2070.

The project could generate 4 billion tonnes of CO₂—more than 200 years’ worth of emissions from the 14 Pacific Small Island Developing States combined.

With a decision due this week, Pacific leaders are calling on the Albanese government to demonstrate climate leadership, honour regional partnerships and reject new fossil fuel expansion.

Hon. Dr. Maina Talia, Tuvalu’s Climate Minister, said:

If Australia wants to host COP31 with us, it must uphold the trust we placed in it by permanently rejecting this project. This is about the moral clarity to stand with those most affected by climate change.”

The Pacific region has long championed calls for a just transition away from fossil fuels, including support for a Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty.

Civil society leaders have welcomed improved relations with Australia, but warn that approving the North West Shelf Extension would erode trust.