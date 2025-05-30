New college to be built near Sizewell C

Sizewell C has unveiled plans to build a new post-16 college in Leiston, Suffolk, delivering a major boost to education, training and long-term job prospects in the region.

The college, developed in partnership with Suffolk New College, will be a permanent Further Education site offering technical, vocational and academic pathways for local students.

It forms part of a three-part education package that also includes an Apprenticeship & Trainee Hub and a Centre of Excellence to train Sizewell C’s construction workforce.

The college will address long-standing gaps in local provision and support the 1,500 apprenticeships promised during the construction of the new nuclear power station.

Up to 540 apprentices will be supported through dedicated mentoring, pastoral care and outreach.

A temporary Centre of Excellence will also be created to upskill workers in civils, mechanical and electrical engineering, welding, and more—boosting productivity, quality and safety on-site.

Julia Pyke, Joint Managing Director of Sizewell C, said: “This is what big infrastructure can do if it’s done right. We’re building long-term opportunities for local people and tackling the rural education barrier head-on.”

The initiative has been approved by the Sizewell C Board and aims to open in 2027. Local leaders and education providers have welcomed the move as a game-changing legacy project.