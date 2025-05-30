Type One Energy completes key design milestone for fusion plant

Type One Energy has reached a significant milestone with the successful completion of the first formal design review for its Infinity Two fusion power plant.

The review confirms that the project remains on track to deliver a commercially viable, grid-connected fusion system capable of generating 350 megawatts of electricity.

Infinity Two is based on Type One Energy’s stellarator fusion technology, the only system grounded in a peer-reviewed physics framework deemed implementable.

Led by Chief Technology Officer Dr. Thomas Sunn Pedersen, the design review included external experts such as Dr. George H. “Hutch” Neilson from Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory and Dr. Paolo Ferroni from Westinghouse Electric Company.

Both praised the project’s comprehensive, plant-level approach.

With support from the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), Infinity Two is being developed to meet growing global energy demand.

Type One Energy aims for a 2-year operating cycle with minimal downtime, relying on existing materials and technologies.

“This marks our commitment to the lowest-risk, fastest path to commercial fusion,” said CEO Christofer Mowry. “Infinity Two is designed for real-world operation, not just theoretical feasibility.”

Backed by venture capital and global industry interest, Type One Energy is positioning its stellarator-based plant as a credible solution to meet urgent energy needs with reliable, zero-carbon electricity.