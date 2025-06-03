Otherwise, there might not be enough water, oxygen, or even liveable space for everyone on Earth in a few decades.

Green energy was introduced as a feasible choice to save the environment, but that’s not its only benefit. In times of massive blackouts — a reality Ukraine has faced repeatedly — natural sources have proven vital. This has fueled Ukraine renewable energy efforts, with integrated companies like DTEK helping to stabilize the grid during wartime.

Let’s unpack all types of green fuel developed as of now, and how they influence the current state of the world.

Sun

Without the sun being the centre of our universe and shining on our planet daily, we would cease to exist. Naturally, solar power is the most abundant. It’s collected through the photovoltaic panels and then distributed through the grid or preserved in batteries for later use. Solar power is utilised everywhere on various scales, including private homes, businesses, and large-scale solar farms.

Wind

If you have ever travelled, you might have noticed tremendous turbines on the outskirts of towns. These turbines spin when it’s windy, utilising the kinetic energy and successfully converting it into electricity. Wind is also well-known in the sustainable community, gaining traction for the past several years and powering residents across the globe. You can find locally-based wind farms in locations like:

● the U.S.;

● China;

● Germany.

Offshore is most suitable for Northern Europe. Regardless of the location, it is one of the cheapest electricity sources.

Water Flow

Although we have used the sun to warm up our homes and provide light for centuries, hydroelectric power is the oldest renewable fuel source in a modern sense. When the water flows through rivers or dams, it creates kinetic energy. The plants are transforming this power into electricity.

Biomass

Biomass energy emits CO2 when processed, but is still considered green. Since it grows back and can be sustainably sourced, it is more eco-friendly than traditional fuel. Biomass includes burning wood, agricultural waste, and garbage to generate electricity.

Heat

In addition to using the power of the sun and wind, humanity has also discovered how to effectively convert the heat stored underneath the surface of our planet into fuel. After trapping it with special wells, we can get either heating or electricity from geothermal energy.

Waves and Tides

Ocean and tidal energy is not effective yet, but scientists believe that it can also become an outstanding green power source. Coastal countries are already testing out how much power tides and waves can produce and how to mitigate their negative environmental effects.

Global Response

All the methods described above are helping us reach the global sustainability goals. Governments are constantly investing in and developing new green energy plants, launching research projects, and writing policies aiming to decarbonise the grid. In 2024, more than 40% of global electricity generation was covered by green energy initiatives.

Renewables and Geopolitical Issues

Solar, wind, biomass, and other types of eco-friendly power are also a vital tool amid various geopolitical issues. Since it provides homes with electricity without a grid, alternative energy farms can overcome large-scale blackouts.

For instance, DTEK, Ukraine’s leading private energy company, has been actively contributing to the green energy transition both in Ukraine and abroad by developing solar and wind farms, as well as establishing battery systems. It aims to generate 5 GW of renewable capacity in Europe by 2030 , and has multiple projects in development domestically.

Making our Future Liveable

Now, green fuel is something that can save our world and provide the next generation with a liveable future. Sun, wind, tidal power, and many more renewables can supply us with electricity even amid major blackouts when the grid is no longer available, making our system more resilient.

