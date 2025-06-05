£20m upgrade to boost Dorset’s electricity for 60,000 customers

More than 60,000 homes and businesses across south-west Dorset are set to benefit from a £20 million investment in electricity infrastructure by Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN).

Work begins this month to upgrade the Chickerell substation near Weymouth, modernising ageing equipment from the 1960s.

The project, which runs until mid-2028, aims to improve safety, boost network capacity and better support the region’s move to low-carbon technologies like electric vehicles, solar and heat pumps.

New switchgear and electrical components will be installed by contractor Aureos, alongside an elevated switch-house designed to reduce damage from salt corrosion.

The works will remain within the existing substation footprint to limit local disruption.

Kris Haskins, Project Manager at SSEN, said: “Chickerell substation is a key gateway for power in Dorset. With much of the kit dating from the post-war era, this upgrade will futureproof our ability to meet the region’s growing energy demands.”

While most activity will happen on-site, residents near the substation may notice increased construction traffic. SSEN will provide regular updates via its website and outreach events.