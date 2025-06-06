Starmer looking into zonal pricing

Sir Keir Starmer has stepped in on controversial net zero plans that risk pushing up power costs for homes and businesses in the South, sparking fears of a voter backlash.

Downing Street has taken a keen interest in Energy Secretary Ed Miliband’s zonal electricity pricing proposals, says the Daily Telegraph – with officials warning the Prime Minister is now closely watching the policy’s progress.

A fresh review of costs and benefits has been ordered, putting the plan’s future in doubt.

Zonal pricing would split Britain into regions, charging electricity based on local supply and demand rather than a single national price.

Supporters say it could save consumers £52bn overall and slash £27bn in grid upgrade costs by reducing payments to wind farms to switch off.

But the plan has ignited fierce opposition. Scottish Renewables and industry leaders warn it could deter investment and threaten the government’s renewable energy build targets.

Inside Labour, net zero policies remain a battleground, with debate raging over jobs, carbon capture, heat pumps and now zonal pricing.

Miliband’s team reportedly backs the idea, but the Energy Secretary himself has yet to take a clear stance.

Whitehall sources say no decisions have been made, with a range of views still under consideration.