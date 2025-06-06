Union accuses Octopus of unlawful contract changes with longer working hours

The GMB union has called out Octopus Energy for what it says are potentially unlawful changes to workers contracts.

Staff at Octopus Energy have raised a collective grievance against the energy supplier, after having had their working weeks increased by an additional five hours – without consultation or payment for the extra work.

GMB also alleges that workers’ morale is being ground down by unrealistic performance targets and persistent overbooking of work.

The union argues that the excessive workloads and resulting stress compromise safety standards and result in a hostile work environment. It also says Octopus has failed to deliver training opportunities promised to employees.

Tony Tanushi, Regional Energy Officer, said:

Octopus bills itself as a fair energy company, but there’s nothing fair about what they are doing to their staff. We will fight for our members’ pay and conditions.”

In response Octopus said: “Octopus has created 11,000 jobs and is repeatedly found to be one of the best employers in the UK – named in The Sunday Times Best Place to Work lists for 2024 and 2025, a 4.4-star rating on Glassdoor, and the title of 5th Best Large Company to Work for by Best Companies.



“We’re slightly surprised to see this story as it seems to be about specific issues raised by a small number of staff with whom we’d already arranged to sit down the week after next to understand their concerns in detail.”