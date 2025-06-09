Brighter kids! Solar rollout to power learning begins

Kids could soon be learning by the light of the sun – literally – as the first wave of Great British Energy’s rooftop solar rollout goes live.

Eleven schools have been announced as the first to benefit from a new solar scheme that’s expected to save them a combined £175,000 a year on energy bills.

The project is part of the government’s £180 million drive to slash running costs for schools and hospitals by installing solar panels across rooftops up and down the country.

The rest of the participating schools – around 200 in total – will be revealed this summer, with installations due to be completed by year-end.

In England alone, £80 million will fund solar panels for schools, while £100 million is earmarked for nearly 200 NHS sites.

Great British Energy, the publicly owned company set up to speed up the shift to clean power, says its first major investment could return up to £400 million in lifetime savings to frontline services over the next 30 years.

That’s money that could be spent on teachers and textbooks instead of energy bills says Labour.

Within two months we are seeing schools supported by our scheme having solar panels installed so they can start reaping the rewards of clean energy – opening up the opportunity for more money to be spent on our children rather than energy bills. By partnering with the public sector as we scale up the company, we will continue to make an immediate impact as we work to roll out clean, homegrown energy projects, crowd in investment and create job opportunities across the country.” Great British Energy Chair, Juergen Maier

Only about 20% of schools currently have solar panels, despite the huge potential savings.

Government figures suggest a typical school could save up to £25,000 a year if solar is paired with battery storage.

It’s not just about bills – this rollout also tackles Britain’s energy security, as schools and hospitals have been hammered by soaring costs thanks to global fossil fuel markets.

By generating their own clean energy, public buildings will be less exposed to international price spikes and could even earn money by selling surplus power back to the grid.

This is the first step in the Local Power Plan, which promises to bring energy investment directly into communities, targeting deprived areas and creating skilled jobs along the way.