Scotland needs nuclear now

Scotland’s nuclear sector is booming on the back of projects in England – but without new plants of its own, the country stands to lose out on jobs, investment and clean power, the industry has warned.

A new report from Oxford Economics, shows the civil nuclear sector added £1.5 billion to Scotland’s economy in 2024 – a rise of 32% compared to 2021 – largely thanks to Scottish firms working on major builds like Hinkley Point C and Sizewell C in England.

Scottish workers are playing a key role in delivering the country’s energy transition.

Some 170 Scottish firms have won contracts for Hinkley Point C, with over £280 million already flowing north of the border.

Yet, without new nuclear capacity planned in Scotland, the gains may soon vanish.

“Scotland is benefiting from the jobs and growth coming with new nuclear plants being built in England,” said Tom Greatrex, Chief Executive of the Nuclear Industry Association. “But with no new nuclear of its own, Scotland will lose out on billions in investment and thousands of well-paid, skilled jobs.”

Around 5,100 people are directly employed in Scotland’s nuclear sector, supporting a further 18,500 jobs.

A third of these are in the country’s most deprived areas, underlining the industry’s impact on levelling up.

But with the country’s last plant – Torness (pictured) – set to close in 2030, Scotland is on course to lose its only source of reliable baseload clean power.

Across the UK, the nuclear workforce has grown 35% since 2021 to a record 87,000, contributing £20 billion to the economy and paying £9.1 billion in tax.

Mr Greatrex added: “More and more countries across the world, including Canada, Finland, Sweden and Poland, are pursuing new nuclear because they know that a resilient energy system, with a mix of firm and variable power, is vital for a strong economy. Scotland should follow the science and back nuclear.”