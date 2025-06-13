Fire proof and hi-tech solar ready for tougher regulations

UK-based solar manufacturer Solfit has unveiled a Roof Panel, designed to meet the latest fire and building regulations while supporting the shift to low-carbon homes.

The new panel delivers a peak output of 425 watts, maximising energy generation per unit and helping housebuilders meet Part L energy efficiency standards with fewer panels.

Constructed using double glass laminate, the panel offers enhanced fire resistance and durability, meeting the critical B Roof (t4) certification now required for in-roof systems on newbuilds.

“The JT 425Wp panel was designed by installers, for installers,” said Ewen Estill, Owner of Solfit. “Everything about this product has been built with simplicity, safety and performance in mind. With UK regulations becoming more rigorous, particularly around fire safety, our latest panel provides peace of mind without compromising on speed or quality.”

Sustainability has been built in from the ground up. The JT 425Wp is plastic-free and made entirely from recyclable materials, with every component compatible with existing UK solar recycling schemes.

The design also supports streamlined installation, using just 14 components compared to over 70 in many competing systems.

James Parkin, Managing Director of Wheeldon Homes, added: “Installing a very sorted high-quality product as part of the overall home to our customers ensures longevity and reliability into the future.”

All new builds have been mandated to be built with solar as part of the Future Homes Standard.