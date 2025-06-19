Brighton & Hove to get 200 rapid EV chargers

Brighton & Hove City Council has selected charge point operator Believ to install up to 208 new rapid and ultra-rapid EV charging bays across the city, aiming to significantly expand public charging options for residents, businesses and visitors.

The £5 million privately funded project will quadruple the city’s current rapid charging infrastructure, with installation expected to begin in late 2025.

Chargers will primarily be located in local car parks and will support fast top-ups — 20% to 80% in just 15 to 20 minutes on ultra-rapid chargers.

All bays will meet PAS 1899 accessibility standards, ensuring inclusivity for a wider range of EV users.

In addition, Believ will deploy air quality sensors to help monitor environmental improvements linked to EV uptake.

Believ is also the official charging partner for the London to Brighton EV Rally 2025, which takes place on 21st June.