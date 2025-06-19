Offshore wind sector launches investment guide to supercharge supply chain

A new guide has been unveiled to drive investment and boost growth in the UK’s offshore wind supply chain.

The UK Offshore Wind Supply Chain Investment Guide outlines key funding mechanisms and regional opportunities for businesses.

Developed by the Offshore Wind Industry Council (OWIC) in collaboration with RenewableUK and the Departments for Energy Security & Net Zero and Business & Trade, the guide aims to attract both public and private finance to accelerate the sector’s expansion.

It builds on the sector’s Industrial Growth Plan, which forecasts that offshore wind capacity could triple by 2035, creating 10,000 new jobs and attracting £25bn in private investment.

The guide highlights major funding sources including Great British Energy, UK Export Finance, The Crown Estate and Scottish and Welsh public finance bodies.

It also maps out existing offshore wind clusters and showcases success stories, providing a clear roadmap for manufacturers, service providers and innovators seeking to join the sector.

Clark MacFarlane, OWIC Vice-Chair and Chair of Siemens Gamesa UK, said: “This guide showcases the support available to deliver significantly higher investment across offshore wind. It sends a clear message: the UK is open for business.”

Energy Minister Michael Shanks added: “Offshore wind is at the heart of our clean energy future. This guide is a valuable tool to attract investment, support skilled jobs and reinforce Britain’s global leadership.”