NGED and Bath University back data-led energy future in five-year decarbonisation drive

A pioneering five-year research programme to help electricity networks cut carbon faster has been launched by National Grid Electricity Distribution (NGED) and the University of Bath.

Led by Professor Furong Li, newly appointed Royal Academy of Engineering Research Chair, the project will enhance access to open data and modelling tools for UK power networks—supporting smarter, fairer decarbonisation.

“Moving to a demand-driven decarbonisation model is crucial if the UK is to achieve its Clean Power 2030 and net zero 2050 commitments,” said Prof Li. “Our research will help the UK’s network operators move from the existing monolithic power system model, where data sharing and dynamic interactions between sub-systems are very limited, to a new, more agile and flexible model fit for rapidly changing low carbon systems.”

Backed by more than £200,000 in funding from NGED, the initiative will support dynamic planning tools that respond to local demand, renewable availability and network congestion. The work will also inform smarter pricing mechanisms, incentivising customers to shift their energy use to times when renewable generation is high or the grid is under strain.

“Currently, it is hard for consumers to understand the impacts of different choices such as switching to a heat pump or electric vehicle,” Prof Li added. “Our work aims to change that.”

NGED’s Cathy McClay said: “This research chair is well deserved recognition of her expertise, and we look forward to deepening our strategic relationship to drive greater access to open data and models.”

Bath University Vice-Chancellor Prof Phil Taylor added: “We are excited to be working with NGED strategically to deliver impacts that go far beyond NGED and the UK.”

By creating an open, data-rich system, the project aims to empower energy users and operators to collaborate more effectively on delivering a flexible, net zero electricity network.