New marine energy taskforce sets sights on £50bn tidal power potential

The UK has launched a new Marine Energy Taskforce (MET), backed by The Crown Estate and Crown Estate Scotland, to chart a roadmap unlocking the country’s vast wave and tidal energy potential.

Unveiled at an event attended by Energy Minister Michael Shanks MP, the MET will run for 12 months, focusing on four key areas: site development, financing, innovation and supply chain growth.

The group will be chaired by the Marine Energy Council and supported by the UK, Welsh and Scottish Governments.

The UK boasts 25GW of wave and 11GW of tidal stream capacity and 80% of the supply chain content for current projects is UK-based.

A recent University of Edinburgh study found that leading the global marine energy market could add £50bn to the economy and generate more than 90,000 jobs.

The Crown Estate and Crown Estate Scotland have jointly committed funding for the MET, which will also involve partners such as Great British Energy, Mission Control and several industry leaders.

The initiative will feed into the broader Marine Delivery Routemap, outlining long-term seabed use through to 2050.

Energy Minister Michael Shanks MP said: “With one of the longest coastlines in Europe, the UK must finally deliver on its marine energy promise. We’ll work closely with industry to remove barriers and unlock investment in clean, homegrown power.”

Mike Dobson of The Crown Estate and Tom Mallows of Crown Estate Scotland highlighted the predictable nature of wave and tidal resources and the importance of deliberate, coordinated action.