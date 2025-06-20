Natural hydrogen shows promise for clean energy but needs scientific scrutiny

Naturally occurring hydrogen could become a useful low-carbon energy source – but only if explored with scientific rigour and careful regulation, according to a new report from the Royal Society.

The report, Natural hydrogen: future energy and resource, outlines the emerging potential of “white” or “gold” hydrogen, which forms through chemical reactions in the Earth’s crust.

Unlike green hydrogen, produced using electricity, or blue hydrogen, derived from fossil fuels, natural hydrogen could offer a cheaper, lower-carbon alternative if found in sufficient quantities and safely extracted.

“Hydrogen is already a $135 billion industry and is a key component in critical industries such as fertiliser production,” said Professor Barbara Sherwood Lollar, lead author of the report. “As the world searches for cleaner energy options, natural hydrogen could also offer a low-cost, low-carbon addition to our toolkit.”

Exploration is underway in countries like the US, Canada, Australia and France, where naturally occurring hydrogen has been found in the Pyrenees. In South Australia, dedicated exploration licenses have been issued.

The only commercial example so far is the village of Bourakébougou in Mali, where natural hydrogen is tapped for local energy use.

Natural hydrogen could be used in fertiliser production, ammonia synthesis, industrial heating, energy storage and heavy transport, provided sufficient quantities at usable purity can be consistently extracted.

Locations with the right geology and infrastructure, such as Cornwall and parts of Scotland, could offer promise, but the UK has yet to undertake a national assessment of potential reserves.

Lack of legislation and clear regulation remains a major barrier to exploration in the UK and globally. Simplifying permitting processes and creating dedicated frameworks will be essential to support safe and effective development.

While interest in natural hydrogen is growing, the Royal Society warns against overhyping the resource. “This is not a gold rush,” said Professor Sherwood Lollar. “We need solid science, good data and a realistic view of what’s possible to make sure the hype doesn’t run away with itself.”

The report stresses that coordinated exploration and robust research are essential to determine where natural hydrogen can be found, how much exists and how it can be safely used as part of a clean energy future.