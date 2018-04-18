British Solar Renewables and Mongoose Energy ink community solar deal

British Solar Renewables (BSR) has struck a deal with Mongoose Energy to manage community solar projects in the UK.

The five-year agreement, said to be the first of its kind, will include a 50MW portfolio of 14 solar farms.

That takes the total solar portfolio managed by BSR to 586MW across 64 sites – nearly half (46%) of community energy capacity in England, Scotland and Wales.

Mongoose Energy was set up to increase community ownership and control of energy generation and has so far raised more than £100 million for the 12 community groups it works with.