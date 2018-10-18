Offshore wind farm rings the bell for historic conservation

A 90-year-old bell, originally mounted on a WW2-era merchant ship, has been recovered from the site of the 353MW Galloper Offshore Wind Farm.

It was detected during pre-construction surveys along the site’s proposed cable route and has now been put on display at the Sunderland Maritime Heritage Visitor Centre.

The Sunderland-built SS Carica Milica was sunk by a German naval mine in 1939 – the ship’s bell remained on the seabed until it was found by a remotely operated vehicle during a survey undertaken in June 2016.

Since the bell could have been at risk of damage, it was agreed with Historic England that it would be recovered for conservation – it has now been taken out of the water and had a layer of protective wax applied to its surface.

Secretary of Sunderland Maritime Heritage, Ian Murray, said: “It is apt to think that after 77 years on the seabed, the bell from the SS Carica Milica will return to the city where the vessel was built.

“With its fascinating recovery story, it is an honour and a privilege that Galloper Wind Farm and Wessex Archaeology together chose Sunderland Maritime Heritage as the final home for the bell.”