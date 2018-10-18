UK SMEs offered £2,000 for sustainable aviation fuel mission to US

Small and medium sized businesses (SMEs) in the UK are being invited to apply for a £2,000 grant for a sustainable aviation fuel mission to the US.

It is being offered by the Sustainable Aviation Fuel Special Interest Group (SAF SIG) and Innovate UK to attend a programme for knowledge transfer within the sector, helping link new ideas and opportunities with expertise, markets and finance through their network of businesses, universities, funders and investors.

To be eligible, businesses must be UK-based and either working in the aviation biofuel sector or have a technology, service or expertise to support the sustainable fuel production supply chain.

The aim of the SAF SIG is to help accelerate the domestic production of sustainable fuel through strategic business solutions. It supports the activities of the Department for Transport and Sustainable Aviation by building the supply chain and stimulating innovation.

Interested businesses must submit their applications by 21st October 2018.