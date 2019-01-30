Government tightens up rules on electrical safety for landlords

Landlords must ensure mandatory electrical inspections are carried out in private rented accommodation by competent and qualified inspectors under new rules announced by the government.

They could face tough financial penalties if they fail to comply with the new regulation, which is part of the government’s commitment to drive up standards in the sector.

A transitional period will apply in the first two years, where the new rule will affect all new private tenancies in the first year and then extend to all existing private tenancies in the second year.

Properties with an existing electrical installation condition report (EICR) will not be required to replace it for five years from its date.

For new and fully rewired properties, an Electrical Installation Certificate can be presented in place of an EICR provided the date of the next inspection mentioned on the certificate has not elapsed.

New guidance which sets out the minimum level of competence and qualifications necessary for those carrying out the inspections is to be published.

It will provide clear accountability at each stage of the inspection process – of what is required and whose responsibility it is – “but without placing excessive cost and time burdens” on landlords.

Alongside the new guidance, existing “competent person scheme operators” will be invited to set up an electrical inspection and testing scheme which inspectors and testers can choose to join.

Housing and Homelessness Minister Heather Wheeler said: “Everyone has the right to feel safe and secure in their own home. While measures are already in place to crack down on the small minority of landlords who rent out unsafe properties, we need to do more to protect tenants.

“These new measures will reduce the risk of faulty electrical equipment, giving people peace of mind and helping to keep them safe in their homes. It will also provide clear guidance to landlords on who they should be hiring to carry out these important electrical safety checks.”

Councils will also have the authority to impose fines of up to £30,000 on rouge landlords who rent out poor quality properties from 1st June 2019.

Additional Information