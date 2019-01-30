New significant gas discovery in UK North Sea

A new significant gas discovery has been made in the UK North Sea.

Chinese state energy company CNOOC and France’s Total have made the announcement of the discovery on the Glengorm prospect located in the Central Graben.

Recoverable resources are estimated close to 250 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Kevin McLachlan, Senior Vice President for Exploration at Total said: “Following the recent Glendronach discovery, West of Shetland in the UK, Glengorm is another great success for Total in the North Sea, with results at the top end of expectations and a high condensate yield in addition to the gas.”

Total holds a 25% working interest in the Glengorm discovery, alongside CNOOC Petroleum Europe Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of CNOOC Limited (50%, operator) and Euroil, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Edison E&P (25%).