Porsche’s first EV to come with three years of free charging

Porsche’s first electric vehicle (EV) to hit the US market will come with three years of completely free unlimited charging.

The German sports car manufacturer will work with partner Electrify America to provide Taycan owners with complementary fast-charging services.

When the 600-horsepower, four-door electric car launches later this year, dealerships will also work with customers to install charging stations at their home.

The car is expected to be able to travel around 310 miles on a single battery charge and can store enough electricity to give it 62 miles of range in only four minutes.

Porsche has not yet announced the price of the EV but has said it plans to increase initial production from 20,000 per year due to customer demand.