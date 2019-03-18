Emma Howard Boyd reappointed as Environment Agency Chair

Emma Howard Boyd has secured a second term as Chair of the Environment Agency (EA).

She has been reappointed by Environment Secretary Michael Gove, after first being chosen for the role in September 2016.

Ms Boyd’s second term at the Environment Agency – an executive non-departmental public body, sponsored by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) – will run from September 2019 to September 2022.

The EA was established in 1996 to protect and improve the environment and employs around 10,600 people.

Ms Boyd said: “It’s an honour to be reappointed as Chair of the Environment Agency. This is a dynamic and challenging period for the environment as we seek to maximise the opportunities presented by the 25-Year Environment Plan and EU Exit and develop even stronger environmental protections for the future.

“Last year, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change called for urgent global action to limit temperature rises. The next three years will be critical for all of us to ensure that the country is more resilient to extreme weather, minimising carbon emissions and protecting and enhancing the environment.”

She has also recently been appointed as the UK Commissioner to the Global Commission on Adaptation.