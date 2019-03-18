Could a toothpaste pill be the minty solution to cutting landfill waste?

Bite, a company that has created a sustainable and vegan tooth care solution, believes the answer is yes.

It says all users need to do is bite down on the innovative tablet and start brushing with a wet toothbrush – it will then foam up just like normal toothpaste.

However, the product involves no plastic or aluminium waste, unlike the one billion toothpaste tubes currently thrown out every year.

Using only recyclable, biodegradable or compostable materials, such as packaging made from recycled newspaper, the firm uses organic mint flavor and activated charcoal to make its product 100% gluten-free, vegan and free of harsh chemicals.

A subscription is available from $7.50 (£5.65) per month, sent every four months to cut down on packaging.

The firm says: “We believe the Earth is not ours to keep but to protect for future generations. We believe that animals are not ours to test on or to use as ingredients.

“By using only recyclable, biodegradable or compostable materials, we are not only not adding to our already overflowing landfills and polluted oceans but we are replacing products that do.”