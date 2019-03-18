Jack has worked with KiWi Power for the past three years within their sales team, becoming the head of the account management channel in June 2017. Since December 2017 Jack has been a key member of the internal MCPD team working towards MCPD and Specified Generator compliance across the KiWi Power portfolio of clients.
Jack Christie, Account and Portfolio Manager, Kiwi Power
