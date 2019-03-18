Ross Jackson, Associate Partner, EY

Ross Jackson leads EY’s Trust Analytics Practice and has has pioneered the use of trust analytics as a predictive indicator of future organisational performance. He has developed a proprietary methodology for defining and measuring trust which he uses to help large publically-facing organisations understand the levels of trust that stakeholders including shareholders, employees and consumers hold towards them and how it can be used to inform strategic and operational decisions.

Ross recently oversaw research which demonstrated a positive correlation between trust as defined and measured by EY and the financial performance of a sample of FTSE 100 companies. More importantly, the same research showed that trust serves as a lead indicator for future financial performance.