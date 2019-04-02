Nicky Maclaurin

With over 13 years’ experience in leadership roles within the energy sector, Nicky has extensive experience across varied disciplines, in particular large volume complex energy procurement and third party cost management.

Nicky has previously headed up the Energy Brokerage division in Savills, lead the Brokerage arm within SMS PLC, and fulfilled the role as Energy Manager for Vodafone, being responsible for cost control and reduction across the mobile mast estate. She now runs her own consultancy focused on energy cost reduction services.

Nicky holds a master’s degree in Project Management, is NEBOSH and PRINCE2 qualified, is a ISO50001 accredited lead auditor and internal ISO14001 & ISO9001 auditor. She also sits on the board of the Energy Managers Association, and leads GAIA’s Bristol energy club centred on collective learning amongst energy managers.