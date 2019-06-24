New Jersey picks Ørsted for first offshore wind project

New Jersey has selected Danish energy company Ørsted to develop the state’s first ever offshore wind energy project.

Its proposed 1,100MW Ocean Wind offshore wind farm is expected to power more than half a million homes in New Jersey and create 3,000 direct jobs through development and construction.

The announcement follows unanimous support at a meeting of the five-member New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NHBPU), which evaluated the proposals that included applications from Norway’s Equinor and a joint venture between EDF Renewables North America and Shell New Energies.

Ørsted will work with Public Service Enterprise Group’s (PSEG) non-utility affiliates, which will provide energy management services and potential lease of land for use in the project development.

Ocean Wind will support Governor Phil Murphy’s ambitious goal of supplying more than 1.5 million New Jersey homes with offshore wind power by 2030.

Thomas Brostrøm, CEO of Ørsted US Offshore Wind and President of Ørsted North America said: “Today’s announcement firmly establishes a fast-growing global industry in New Jersey, which will create jobs and supply chain in the state. Ocean Wind will ensure that the state and its residents not only benefit from clean, renewable power but that they reap the rewards of being an early player in the offshore wind industry as it grows in the US.”

Construction is expected to start in early 2020s, with the offshore wind farm operational in 2024.