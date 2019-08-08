New York fishes for information in offshore wind research

More than $2 million (£1.6m) is being awarded to further study environmental and commercial fishing topics to support the development of offshore wind farms in New York.

It builds on the state’s ongoing efforts to expand knowledge regarding environmental, maritime, economic and social issues identified in New York’s Offshore Wind Master Plan, which has set a target to add 9GW of offshore wind capacity by 2035.

The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority’s (NYSERDA) three-year survey concluded this past spring after collecting more than 3.5 million images across the New York Bight.

It was one of more than 20 studies undertaken by NYSERDA to provide current information about potential environmental and social sensitivities and regulatory requirements associated with offshore wind development.

NYSERDA President and CEO Alicia Barton said: “As New York becomes the national epicentre for the US offshore wind industry, we continue to undertake evidence-based environmental and commercial fishing related research to help us advance offshore wind development in a way that is sensitive to the environment, ocean and the economy.

“These projects expand our efforts to mitigate potential impacts of offshore wind energy development and will help protect the state’s coastal resources and marine environment ensuring these resources can be enjoyed for generations to come.”