All new Welsh homes ‘should have EV charging points’

All new residential developments in Wales should have charging points for electric vehicles (EVs), according to an assembly committee.

Ministers on the Welsh National Assembly’s Economy, Infrastructure and Skills Committee say they want to ensure demand does not outstrip supply as sales of EVs are growing across the UK.

There are currently nearly 550 public charging points in Wales, out of which 60 are paid chargers. That’s in comparison to more than 12,700 in England, with more than 2,000 rapid chargers, according to Zap-Map.

The recommendation from the Committee follows a recently published policy that requires new non-residential developments to have EV charging points in at least 10% of the parking spaces available.

The Committee says it also wants to see “better communication” between the Welsh Government, local authorities and the public to keep them up to date on the latest progress with the Transport for Wales-led EV charging network.

It adds while the government has set aside funding to roll out charging points, progress has been slow and claims “confusing” payment and membership systems as well as a “patchy” charging network have deterred drivers from making the switch to greener vehicles.

Russell George AM, Chair of the Economy, Infrastructure and Skills Committee said: “As the electric vehicle market expands, there is a clear need for urgent acceleration by the Welsh Government to ensure the network can cope.

“Communication with stakeholders and the people of Wales will be a critical part of delivering this network.

“We also believe the EV infrastructure can be hard-wired in if the government requires all new residential developments to set aside car parking capacity for electric vehicles, as is currently the case with non-residential.”

The Welsh Government said it remains “committed” to developing a rapid charging network, with a spokesperson adding: “We welcome the report and its conclusion that our policies and aspirations are pointing in the right direction.

“We have set out we will work with partners to increase the availability of charging infrastructure in Wales, whilst also being very clear that we expect the private sector to deliver the majority of charge points.

“We have also worked with partners to secure £459,000 from the Office of Low Emission Vehicles (OLEV) for electric vehicle charge points in the five Gwent local authorities.”