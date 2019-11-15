Connected Kerb unveils EV chargers made from old car tyres

ELectric vehicle (EV) infrastructure firm Connected Kerb has announced a strategic partnership with tyre developer ENSO.

The strategic partnership between the firms will see ENSO supply end-of-life tyres to be recycled into EV smart charging stations, cutting the environmental impact of the devices.

They say the deal will bring “increased circularity” to the electric transport sector

ENSO is working to develop more energy-efficient tyres to extend the range of EVs, as well as to improve their durability and reduce the amount of microplastics they shed.

Connected Kerb aims to make EVs accessible for all by installing chargers on residential streets.

Chris Pateman-Jones, CEO of Connected Kerb, said: “The movement to adopt electric mobility solutions is driven by the recognition of our impact on the environment. With that in mind, it seems clear to us that EV charging infrastructure should be long life and low environmental impact.

“Minimising our environmental impact has been a core focus for us during our development to date and we are delighted to partner with ENSO to further enhance the environmental nature of our EV charging infrastructure.”